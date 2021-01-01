Slash, Chad Smith, Post Malone and Andrew Watt celebrate the new year with Black Sabbath and Alice In Chains covers

Post Malone has rock chops – 2020 saw him covering Eric Johnson's Cliffs Of Dover and a whole set of Nirvana songs with Travis Barker. Now he's flexing his love of it again; teaming up with his producer / guitarist Andrew Watt, Slash, Chad Smith and Chris Chaney to deliver covers of Black Sabbath's War Pigs and Alice In Chains's Rooster.

The surprise Bud Light Seltzer Session NYE livestream saw the five-piece play in an eerily lit empty and undisclosed venue in LA. The covers were the encore of a 12-song set that also saw performances of PM's hits Sunflower, Better Now and his hit with Ozzy Osbourne, Take What You Want.

You can watch the full 50-minute set below.