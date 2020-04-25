Post Malone and Travis Barker's Nirvana covers set raises nearly three million dollars in 24 hours

The lockdown has given us plenty of collaborations and intimate live stream performances already, but rapper Post Malone might have just delivered a standout by performing a 15-strong set of Nirvana covers, joined by Travis Barker on drums.

Post Malone enlisted the help of Travis Barker along with guitarist Nick Mac and bassist Brian Lee to bust through a choice selection of Nirvana songs spanning all three of the band’s studio albums, with proceeds from the performance being donated to the United Nations Foundation Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organisation. At the time of writing, the total is sat at a staggering $2.8 million, with donations still open for 65 days.

While there was no Smells Like Teen Spirit, the performance started with In Utero’s Francis Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle, taking in songs from Bleach (About A Girl, School) along with anthems such as Heart-Shaped Box, Lithium, Drain You, In Bloom and more.

Travis Barker once again showed why he’s one of the most influential drummers of the last 20 years, recreating Grohl and Channing’s parts like they were his own. Meanwhile, Nirvana bassist, Krist Novoselic tweeted “Hello!!!!!! I love you all!!!! I am holding emotions back the whole show.” later adding, “I don’t think these fellows can play any better. They are on fire!!!!”