See Post Malone play a guitar cover of Eric Johnson's Cliffs Of Dover

Post Malone is a man of constant surprises. In addition to his wildly successful solo career, he's never made a secret of his love of the guitar and played a whole set of Nirvana songs with Blink-182's Travis Barker early on in lockdown, making millions for charity. It even won plaudits from Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic. How can he top that? By going instrumental of course.
He's popped up on Instagram to throw a friendly gauntlet down to his producer and guitarist Andrew Watt (who also played. a major role in Ozzy Osbourne's last album). And what's he playing? A burst of Eric Johnson's classic Cliffs Of Dover on a Les Paul.
The wonders of Post Malone never cease. And you can check out Watt's wah-heavy reply below too.