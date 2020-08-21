See Post Malone play a guitar cover of Eric Johnson's Cliffs Of Dover

Post Malone is a man of constant surprises. In addition to his wildly successful solo career, he's never made a secret of his love of the guitar and played a whole set of Nirvana songs with Blink-182's Travis Barker early on in lockdown, making millions for charity. It even won plaudits from Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic. How can he top that? By going instrumental of course.

He's popped up on Instagram to throw a friendly gauntlet down to his producer and guitarist Andrew Watt (who also played. a major role in Ozzy Osbourne's last album). And what's he playing? A burst of Eric Johnson's classic Cliffs Of Dover on a Les Paul.

The wonders of Post Malone never cease. And you can check out Watt's wah-heavy reply below too.

A post shared by @postmalone A photo posted by on on Aug 20, 2020 at 2:34pm PDT

Andrew Watt's reply…

U ain’t shit @postmalone WATT A photo posted by @thisiswatt on Aug 20, 2020 at 4:45pm PDT

And if you missed Post Malone's Nirvana livestream the first time around, here it is in full