Singular Sound blurs the line between looper and audio workstation with the Aeros Loop Studio pedal

Singular Sound - the company best known for the BeatBuddy drum machine - has unveiled the Aeros Loop Studio pedal, which it claims blurs the line between looper and audio workstation.

The Aeros Loop is a six-track, stereo looper pedal with touchscreen and hands-free mixing, with the option of simultaneous parallel and sequential looping.

Boasting a trio of footswitches, dedicated play/stop all switch and - yes! - a foot-adjustable scroll wheel for loop volume, the pedal certainly promises a lot of on-the-fly tweakability.

More than 36 unique loops can be created per song, with the ability to add unlimited overdubs and record up to 48 hours of audio using an SD card.

Tracks can be quantized in any time signature, mixed and saved via USB or an SD card, while there’s also WiFi and Bluetooth compatibility for yet-to-be-announced features. Ooh, we love a surprise.

Elsewhere, you get MIDI in/out ports for syncing up with external gear, while you can also add an external expression pedal.

This certainly looks to have the specs, and has a smaller form factor than HeadRush’s recent Looperboard behemoth, which is sure to please pedalboarders.

The Aeros Loop Studio is available to preorder now from Singular Sound for $590.