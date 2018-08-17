Sinevibes’ Luminance can add a shimmering background layer to your sounds

Sinevibes is back to brighten your day with Luminance, a shimmer reverb plugin that focuses on “unreal” acoustic space simulations that gradually pitch-shift the reverb tail.

This particular plugin is based on a feedback delay network design and includes features such as phase-inverted time modulation and special configurations for damping and signal blending. The end result is an effect that ‘follows’ your melodies and harmonies and leaves you with a background sound layer that’s akin to strings or a pipe organ.

Find out more and download a demo on the Sinevibes website. Luminance costs £29 and is available as a Mac AU plugin.