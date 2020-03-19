Sign up to Loopcloud and download 1.5GB of Waves samples and the OneKnob Wetter plugin for free

If you’re stuck at home right now, you may well be looking for fresh sounds to inspire you in your music-making, and the good news is that Loopmasters and Waves can provide you with them for free. What’s more, there’s a free one-knob reverb plugin up for grabs, too.

For a limited time, anyone who creates an account on Loopmasters’ Loopcloud service through this special sign-up page will get a free 1.5GB Waves Sound Pack, which contains samples in multiple genres. This is in addition to the 1GB Loopcloud Welcome Pack. Anyone who signs up to a 30-day trial to the full version of Loopcloud will also get 300 points to spend on sounds.

And then there’s that free plugin: if you’re a Loopcloud customer, you can head to the Waves website and register to download the OneKnob Wetter plugin - a free and super-simple reverb processor - for nothing, too.

Both of these offers run until 27 March, so take advantage while you can.