Sign up to Loopcloud and download 1.5GB of Waves samples and the OneKnob Wetter plugin for free

A big bundle of sounds and a super-simple reverb for nothing

(Image credit: Loopmasters/Waves)

If you’re stuck at home right now, you may well be looking for fresh sounds to inspire you in your music-making, and the good news is that Loopmasters and Waves can provide you with them for free. What’s more, there’s a free one-knob reverb plugin up for grabs, too.

For a limited time, anyone who creates an account on Loopmasters’ Loopcloud service through this special sign-up page will get a free 1.5GB Waves Sound Pack, which contains samples in multiple genres. This is in addition to the 1GB Loopcloud Welcome Pack. Anyone who signs up to a 30-day trial to the full version of Loopcloud will also get 300 points to spend on sounds.

And then there’s that free plugin: if you’re a Loopcloud customer, you can head to the Waves website and register to download the OneKnob Wetter plugin - a free and super-simple reverb processor - for nothing, too.

Both of these offers run until 27 March, so take advantage while you can.

