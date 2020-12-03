Shure’s SM57 is the best-selling microphone of 2020 says, Reverb

It might have been around for decades, but Shure’s classic SM57 has topped Reverb’s list of the best-selling microphones of 2020.
The faithful dynamic mic continues to be a staple in studios and on stages around the world, and saw off another Shure product, the SM7B, to take the top spot. Auto-Technica’s AT2020, an affordable condenser, came in at number three, with the classic Shure SM58 and Sennheiser MD421 II rounding out the top five.
In the list of the best-selling mics over $500, Neumann took the top two places with their TLM 103 and 102 models, with the Beyerdynamic M 160 landing it number 3. It was Neumann again at four with the U 87 Ai, while AKG’s C414 XLII landed at five.
The research indicates that, while there’s now stiff competition in the mic marketplace, with numerous companies battling it out, many musicians still favour tried-and-tested mics from the best-known brands. Unsurprisingly, Shure was named the top mic brand based on order volume, followed by Sennheiser and AKG.
Reverb’s research also indicates that the price of used mics has risen in 2020, perhaps due to increased demand because of more people setting up home studios during lockdown.
The full lists of results are available on the Reverb website.
Reverb's best-selling microphones of 2020
- Shure SM57
- Shure SM7B
- Audio-Technica AT2020
- Shure SM58
- Sennheiser MD421 II
- Rode NT1-A
- Sennheiser e609
- Electro-Voice RE20
- Shure Beta 52A
- Sennheiser e906
- Neumann TLM 10
- AKG C214
- Neumann TLM 102
- Sennheiser e604
- AKG D112
Reverb's best-selling microphones over $500
- Neumann TLM 103
- Neumann TLM 102
- Beyerdynamic M 160
- Neumann U 87 Ai
- AKG C414 XLII
- AKG C414 XLS
- Royer R-121
- AKG C414 B ULS
- Sennheiser MD 441U
- Warm Audio WA-47
- Manley Labs Reference Cardioid Tube Mic
- AKG D12
- Slate Digital ML-1
- Neumann TLM 49
- Neumann KM 184 (Stereo Pair)