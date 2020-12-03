Shure’s SM57 is the best-selling microphone of 2020 says, Reverb

It might have been around for decades, but Shure’s classic SM57 has topped Reverb’s list of the best-selling microphones of 2020.

The faithful dynamic mic continues to be a staple in studios and on stages around the world, and saw off another Shure product, the SM7B, to take the top spot. Auto-Technica’s AT2020, an affordable condenser, came in at number three, with the classic Shure SM58 and Sennheiser MD421 II rounding out the top five.

In the list of the best-selling mics over $500, Neumann took the top two places with their TLM 103 and 102 models, with the Beyerdynamic M 160 landing it number 3. It was Neumann again at four with the U 87 Ai, while AKG’s C414 XLII landed at five.

The research indicates that, while there’s now stiff competition in the mic marketplace, with numerous companies battling it out, many musicians still favour tried-and-tested mics from the best-known brands. Unsurprisingly, Shure was named the top mic brand based on order volume, followed by Sennheiser and AKG.

Reverb’s research also indicates that the price of used mics has risen in 2020, perhaps due to increased demand because of more people setting up home studios during lockdown.

The full lists of results are available on the Reverb website.

Reverb's best-selling microphones of 2020

Shure SM57

Shure SM7B

Audio-Technica AT2020

Shure SM58

Sennheiser MD421 II

Rode NT1-A

Sennheiser e609

Electro-Voice RE20

Shure Beta 52A

Sennheiser e906

Neumann TLM 10

AKG C214

Neumann TLM 102

Sennheiser e604

AKG D112

Reverb's best-selling microphones over $500