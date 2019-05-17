Shergold turns Provocateur with new single-cut guitar design

The UK’s Shergold Guitars has announced the follow-up to its well-received Masquerader, the Provocateur single-cut electric guitar.

Once again designed by British luthier Patrick James Eggle, the Provocateur features a solid mahogany body, paired with a torrefied mahogany neck and ebony fingerboard, custom PJE-designed bridge, hand-inlaid aluminium fret inlays and staggered locking machineheads.

SP01-SD

It’s available in two pickup configurations: USA-made Seymour Duncan P-90 (neck) and Pearly Gates (bridge) in the SP01-SD; or two ’59 humbuckers in the SP02-SD.

Both models feature coil-splits on the bridge humbuckers via the tone control, while three finishes are available: Solid Battleship Grey, Thru-Black and Thru-Dirty Blonde.

SP02-SD

In fact, we’ve already reviewed both configurations ahead of their release, dubbing them, “Classy guitars with an eye on budget that feel, play and sound anything but.”

If you like the sound of that, the Provocateur is available now for £829 (SP01-SD) and £809 (SP02-SD). See Shergold Guitars for more info.