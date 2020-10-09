More

Share your favourite Casio musical instrument memory and get a free fanzine to mark 40 years of its synths, pianos and keyboards

Just 1,000 copies have been printed

Casio fanzine
(Image credit: Casio)

Casio Music has released its long-awaited limited edition fanzine, created to mark its 40th anniversary. And, if you’re a Casio fan, you might be able to score yourself a free copy.

The zine, which charts the history of Casio keyboards and synths - from the Casiotone in the ‘80s through to its current Privia piano range - has a print run of just 1,000 copies, and contains both features and vintage adverts.

Those who would like a copy are being asked to share their favourite Casio memory or a short review of their current Casio instrument.

You can find out more and register on the Casio website.

