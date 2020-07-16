Find out how Casio Music ‘accidentally invented digital reggae’ and inspired Pulp’s Common People as it celebrates 40 years of synths and keyboards

Casio Music is celebrating its 40th anniversary in style this year. Having already released a video for a track made with instruments from its back catalogue , the company has now announced that it will be producing a limited-edition fanzine that looks back at its history.

The story starts in the ‘80s, with the release of the original Casiotone, and includes such nuggets as the ‘accidental birth of digital reggae’, which the company says came about thanks to a preset pattern on the Casio MT-40 that was used by Wayne Smith on his hit Under Mi Sleng Teng.

The ‘90s, meanwhile, saw Casio instruments being used on records such as Pulp’s Common People, which Jarvis Cocker wrote on his Casiotone MT-500 keyboard, and finding their way into the studios of Fat Boy Slim, Blur, Beck, Nine Inch Nails and more.

The 20-page ‘zine will contain retro Casio adverts, and is due for release in September. It’ll also cover some of the company’s more recent innovations, such as the Privia range and CZ iPad app.