See the trailer for new Frank Zappa film - the first all-access documentary on his life

The first trailer for the first all-access documentary on the life of Frank Zappa can be seen above.

Zappa is a 129-minute film directed by Bill & Ted star Alex Winter and had unrestricted access to the Zappa family trust and all archival footage. The film explores the private life and musical career of the maverick.

It features appearances by Frank’s widow Gail Zappa and several of Frank’s musical collaborators including Mike Keneally, Ian Underwood, Steve Vai, Pamela Des Barres, Bunk Gardner, David Harrington, Scott Thunes, Ruth Underwood, Ray White and others.

“Alex Winter has created an amazing documentary,” said President Eamonn Bowles of Magnolia pictures, that has acquired the rights to the film. “Zappa is an incredibly nuanced and compelling look at the visionary iconoclast and the environment that formed him.”

“This is the most ambitious project I’ve ever worked on, with a couple years of archival preservation in addition to several years to make the film itself,” said Winter.

“This isn’t your typical music doc, but rather a multi-faceted narrative that aims to bring this complex artist to life. Magnolia, with its long and distinguished history of platforming great cinema, is the perfect home for Zappa and I am ecstatic to be partnering with them.”

“From the moment Gail Zappa said ‘yes’ to our pitch I’ve been excited for the day that we could share Alex’s film with the world, and doing so with a signature partner like Magnolia feels like the perfect conclusion to our long journey,” said producer Glen Zipper. “I can’t wait for audiences to see it.”

“I'm thrilled Magnolia is bringing the Zappa movie to the world,” said producer Ahmet Zappa. “This emotional journey began with my mother’s belief in Alex Winter and he’s made an extraordinary film. I’m so grateful to the fans who contributed to the Kickstarter campaign. Their support was invaluable as is our partnership with UMG. I feel in my heart Frank and Gail would be so proud of the documentary and I can’t wait for everyone to see it!”

Zappa will be released in the US on November 27th, 2020, in select theatres and on-demand services.

For more info visit zappamovie.com