See Queen & Adam Lambert cover Led Zeppelin's Whole Lotta Love onstage

Queen have no shortage of classics but it's always fun to see a legendary guitarist take on another one's classic riff – and they don't get much bigger than Jimmy Page's Whole Lotta Love.

Brian May delivers as ever here. The vocal proves no sweat for Adam Lambert either as the band tear through the Led Zeppelin behemoth on stage in Dunedin New Zealand on 10 February.

Queen and Lambert are currently down under for a series of shows with their touring line up completed by Roger Taylor on drums, Spike Edney on keyboards, Neil Fairclough on bass, and Tyler Warren on percussion.