Bernth Brodträger's original music releases are always a guitar event – and the last one saw him launching fireworks from his acoustic guitar. This time the pyrotechnics are purely metaphorical as he trades licks with fellow YouTuber Syncatto.

As hoped, neither player sacrifices melody in their collaborative composition called Flow but there's plenty of chops to enjoy – including Syncatto's flamenco break with a Cordoba Stage nylon-string.