See Gary Clark Jr play a tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughan, while Slash, Paul Rodgers, Warren Haynes and Billy Gibbons salute Gary Rossington at the CMT Awards

Like Stevie Ray Vaughan, Gary Clark Jr cut his teeth as a performer in Texas – at Autsin's legendary Antone's no less – and he proved the perfect choice to play a tribute to the late bluesman at the Country Music Television (CMT) Awards with a blazing rendition of The House Is Rockin'.

The track comes from Stevie's 1989 album In Step and saw Gary playing a charcoal flame semi-hollow of what could be a prototype Gibson model.

Elsewhere, an all-star band featuring Paul Rodgers, Billy Gibbons, Slash, Cody Johnson, Warren Haynes, Wynonna Judd and LeAnn Rimes paid tribute to the late Gary Rossington and Lynyrd Skynyrd with versions of Simple Man and Sweet Home Alabama.

If that wasn't enough, The Black Crowes were joined by country solo star (and Hootie & The Blowfish frontman) Darius Rucker for a version of the Crowes' She Talks To Angels.

Alanis Morissette was also joined by contemporary country stars Lainey Wilson, Ingrid Andress, Madeline Edwards, and Morgan Wade for a version of her breakthrough hit You Oughta Know.