Warren Haynes's top 12 tips for guitarists

Southern master Warren Haynes tells us about jumping genres, duelling with Derek Trucks, and what it really takes to ride with The Allman Brothers…

Warren Haynes can give us an hour. Rehearsals are booked. The band are on standby. In short, it’s another busy day for the famously prolific Southerner, who has barely stopped since he burst onto the 80s circuit with a head full of genres and a hunger to make his mark. “As an artist,” he tells us, “I’ve always been someone who could never be happy doing the same thing all the time.”

Perhaps that helps explain Haynes’ lightfooted career. To discount the dizzying array of guest-spots and stopovers, the 55-year-old guitarist has lent his soulful firepower to two seminal American bands, in The Allman Brothers and the remnants of The Grateful Dead. Since 1994, he’s led a third, Gov’t Mule, from jam-band roots through forays into jazz, reggae and prog-rock.

In snatched moments, Haynes has even found time for a solo career, with 2015’s Ashes & Dust airing 13 tracks of acoustic-led Americana backed by the New Jersey folk collective, Railroad Earth. No wonder that an hour in this man’s company throws up plenty of wisdom.

1. Borrow From The Best

I loved Jeff Beck, Peter Green, Billy Gibbons and Steve Howe, who is one of the most unique players I’ve ever heard

“I really stole from everybody, and I think if you’re gonna be serious about it, you should check out the best in every genre. The more music you hear, the better chance you’re gonna have of finding your own voice. My first three guitar heroes were Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix and Johnny Winter, and that paved the way for me to discover everything else from that era.

“I loved Jeff Beck, Peter Green, Billy Gibbons and Steve Howe, who is one of the most unique players I’ve ever heard. You have to find what moves you. It doesn’t have to be impressive to be great. Some of the most amazing guitar playing is not meant to impress, but it’s just beautiful.”

2. Burn The Midnight Oil

“There were certain songs on Ashes & Dust that I wanted to record around midnight. I didn’t want us to be too cerebral in our approach. I wanted it to be a stream of consciousness, to get that late-night feeling when you have less of a filter about the way you play.

“The first song was Hallelujah Boulevard, which has that ethereal intro where you don’t really know what’s coming. Right before the first take, I said into the microphone, ‘Just think Astral Weeks,’ referring to the Van Morrison record, which was done in a day-and-a-half. We’d do three takes - I like to do things in threes - then we wouldn’t even listen back. We’d come back the next day and see what had happened.”

3. Make Your Own Name

Being elevated to a higher status when I joined The Allman Brothers really put pressure on me to figure out who I was

“To play guitar in The Allman Brothers, there’s the obvious stuff, like having the chops to do it, but it’s also having your own voice. When I joined in ’89, they were adamant that I needed to be myself, and not feel like I had to play more like Duane Allman.

“Of course, he was such a big influence that it comes out in me anyway. At the same time, I always felt like there was this friendly challenge to be myself. That was one of the things that pushed me.

“Being elevated to a higher status when I joined The Allman Brothers really put pressure on me to figure out who I was. It’s been an extremely important part of my quest to find my own voice. That’s what I’ve strived for my entire life.”

