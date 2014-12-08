Warren Haynes talks Allman Brothers, John Scofield and new Gov't Mule releases

For the past quarter century, Warren Haynes' involvement in a host of groups, most notably Gov't Mule, has revolved around his pretty sweet day job as co-guitarist, along with Derek Trucks, for the Allman Brothers Band. Earlier this year, both Haynes and Trucks announced they were leaving the Allmans to focus on individual projects, and in October the group brought down the curtain on their 45-year-career with a series of shows at New York's Beacon Theatre.

Gov't Mule's dance card will presumably be fuller than in years past. On February 18, the band kicks off a tour with virtuoso jazz guitarist John Scofield, which will be preceded on January 27 by the release of the long-awaited album Sco-Mule, recorded at two shows in Georgia in 1999. (Listen to the song premiere of Tom Thumb from Sco-Mule on the next page.)

Sco-Mule is just one in a series of Gov't Mule archival releases marking the band's 20th anniversary. On November 28, they issued Stoned Side Of The Mule: Volume 1, a collection of Rolling Stones covers recorded at the Tower Theatre in Philadelphia in 2009. On December 9 comes Dark Side Of The Mule, the group's tribute to Pink Floyd, recorded in 2008 in Boston; and early next year the band will release Dub Side Of The Mule, a collection of reggae songs that features Toots Hibbert, Gregg Allman & Friends, and John Popper. (You can pre-order Sco-Mule at the Mule Store. You can pre-order Dark Side Of The Mule at iTunes and at Amazon.)

While in New York City to perform an instrumental version of the National Anthem before a Knicks game at Madison Square Garden, Haynes say down with MusicRadar to talk about the bevy of Mule archival sets and how he feels about the end of the road for the Allman Brothers Band.

A little time has past since the last Allman Brothers gig. Have you put everything into perspective yet?

“I think so. I thought the last six shows were good, but I thought the final show was amazing. Everybody stepped up to another level and made that last show something special. It was a marathon, and I’m very proud of everybody getting through such a long night of incredible music.

“It really capped 25 years for me. I’m just so grateful to have had the opportunity to be part of an institution that I grew up loving. From the first time I heard it, the Allman Brothers’ music meant so much to me. It was going to be an important part of my life whether I was involved with the band or not. It’s a very emotional time: On one hand, I hate to see it end; on the other, I think everybody made the right decision. Everything has its time.”

Was there ever any discussion about doing the last show somewhere other than the Beacon?

“There was, actually. Initially, we were going to do the Beacon in the early part of the year, and then we’d do two or three shows at the Garden that would’ve wrapped up on Duane Allman’s birthday. That plan got changed. Having said that, otherwise the Beacon was the right call.”

What will you miss about playing with that band, especially with Derek Trucks? Although I'm sure you guys will continue to play together in some forms...

“Well, yeah, that's right. Derek and I will continue to play together in other capacities. As far as the Allman Brothers Band collectively, I’ll just miss playing that music with that group of people. That band is such a unique force. There’s no other people on the planet that plays that music in that way. And that’s a big part of the music. It’s not just the songs or the performances – it’s the chemistry and everything that’s wrapped up in it. There’s no other way to get that particular fix, which I got for 25 years.”