Season’s greetings! Martin release five new acoustics for autumn

Martin has announced five new acoustic guitars for their autumn season lineup, with updates to the X Series, two koa options added to the Road Series, and the pièce de résistance by way of a truly stunning D-45 Woodstock 50th Anniversary model.

Of course, we couldn't recommend taking a $13,999 acoustic to a festival campsite, but maybe the D-45 Woodstock 50th Anniversary model was built more with festival headliners in mind.

In the same week as Martin has announced Crossroads 2019 models for Eric Clapton and John Mayer, the D-45 Woodstock 50th Anniversary model is yet another super-premium acoustic with a quite incredible spec.

The D-45 Woodstock has East Indian rosewood back and sides and abalone inlay, with a headstock featuring the Woodstock dove perched atop Martin’s alternate torch design. It reads "1969–2019” across the fingerboard while a peace sign decorates the heelcap.

The D-45 Woodstock 50th Anniversary headstock is a thing of beauty (Image credit: Martin Guitar)

The interior label is signed by C. F. Martin IV and two of the original Woodstock co-founders, Joel Rosenman and Michael Lang. Limited to 50 instruments worldwide, the D-45 Woodstuck comes with a hard case, and is shipped with Martin’s Titanium Core strings.

Elsewhere, the Road Series welcomes the D-12E Koa and 000-12E Koa models, with the back and sides of both models built from an environmentally conscious koa veneer that sees koa bonded to an African mahogany core. There is MOP rosette and fingerboard inlay, Fishman MX-T electronics and a gig bag. RRP $1,599 (approx £1,317, €1,441)

The more affordable X Series sees the D-X1E and D-X2E added to the lineup. Both feature koa-pattern high-pressure laminate (HPL) top, back and sides made from Martin's premium Hawaiian koa.

Both are fitted with Fishman MX electronics and come with a gig bag. But the D-X2E features MOP rosette and fingerboard inlay and a new "select hardwood" neck with Katalox (Royal Mexican Ebony) fingerboard.

The D-X1E is priced at $649 (approx £534, €585), the D-X2E at $799 (approx £658) €720

See Martin for more details.