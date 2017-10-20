sE Electronics update some old favourites with latest microphones

sE Electronics has announced the release of two microphones at AES 2017 and both models put a couple of old sE names back in the limelight.

The sE2200 is an updated and refined version of sE’s classic sE2200a and sE2200a II, while the V7 X builds on the high-fidelity sound and superior off-axis rejection of the V7, but intended for just instrumental use.

sE states of the sE2200, “Given the revered status of its predecessors, we’ve remained true to our original hand-crafted capsule design, custom-built transformer and class-A discrete circuit topologies - so it still has the sound of the mics loved by a whole generation of engineers.”

While the V7 X’s specialised capsule’s aluminum voice coil and acoustic design have been specifically tailored for instrumental use, with a lowered resonance and extended frequency response providing a “perfectly natural balance of detailed highs and deep, clear lows”.

Both the new sE2200 and V7 X will be available in Europe and Asia mid-October 2017, and in the USA early November 2017, with a suggested retail price of $299 /€289 for the sE2200, and a suggested retail price of $129/€119 for the V7 X. The sE2200 ships standard with sE’s Isolation Pack shock mount with adjustable pop filter and mic stand thread adapter, while the V7 X includes a mic clip, zipper pouch, spare black windscreen, and thread adapter.