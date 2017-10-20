More

sE Electronics update some old favourites with latest microphones

Dynamic and condenser mics redesigned

sE Electronics has announced the release of two microphones at AES 2017 and both models put a couple of old sE names back in the limelight.

The sE2200 is an updated and refined version of sE’s classic sE2200a and sE2200a II, while the V7 X builds on the high-fidelity sound and superior off-axis rejection of the V7, but intended for just instrumental use.

sE states of the sE2200, “Given the revered status of its predecessors, we’ve remained true to our original hand-crafted capsule design, custom-built transformer and class-A discrete circuit topologies - so it still has the sound of the mics loved by a whole generation of engineers.” 

While the V7 X’s specialised capsule’s aluminum voice coil and acoustic design have been specifically tailored for instrumental use, with a lowered resonance and extended frequency response providing a “perfectly natural balance of detailed highs and deep, clear lows”. 

Both the new sE2200 and V7 X will be available in Europe and Asia mid-October 2017, and in the USA early November 2017, with a suggested retail price of $299 /€289 for the sE2200, and a suggested retail price of $129/€119 for the V7 X. The sE2200 ships standard with sE’s Isolation Pack shock mount with adjustable pop filter and mic stand thread adapter, while the V7 X includes a mic clip, zipper pouch, spare black windscreen, and thread adapter.

For more information, check out the sE Electronics website.

