sE Electronics announces Myles Kennedy signature microphone

Myles Kennedy isn't just a vocal powerhouse (and rock's nicest man) by fate – he works very hard at it as we've found out. So his insight as a world-renowned touring artist with Alter Bridge, Slash and now his solo band, adds up to a now it's resulted in a signature edition vocal microphone with sE Electronics.

The custom DMC7 X dynamic capsule in the V7 MK has been developed with Myles Kennedy for a "crisp, open sound that perfectly captures your voice in the most natural way you've ever heard on stage - and its sophisticated supercardioid capsule design helps isolate your voice from other instruments."

The V7 MK's narrow pickup pattern has proven to be efficient in loud clubs and noisy venues too. We know all about them!

So what does the man himself have to say about all this?

"After nearly 30 years of touring, sE and I joined up to create the V7 MK," says Myles. "The V7 MK dynamic vocal microphone has the perfect combination of extended frequency response and external bleed rejection to help me hear every detail while keeping me from pushing too hard on stage!"

It looks pretty damn cool too.

The v7 MK is available to preorder from myleskennedy.com now for $129 and while you're there you might want to preorder Myles's second solo album, The Ides Of March. That's released on 14 May and you can check out slide-some lead single In Stride below…