Scott Stapp on joining supergroup Art Of Anarchy, Scott Weiland's legacy and creating The Madness

Turmoil, tragedy and redemption are not barren concepts for bands, yet rock supergroup Art Of Anarchy experienced all of them before even playing their first gig.

Not long after their eponymous 2015 debut, singer Scott Weiland parted ways with the band - which also comprises former Guns N' Roses guitarist Bumblefoot, Disturbed bassist John Moyer and twin brothers Jon and Vince Votta - and attempted to distance himself from the project, with the former Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver frontman sadly passing away on 3 December.

Enter Creed vocalist Scott Stapp. Since we last spoke to him three years ago, Scott had seemingly put his demons behind him, only to have a public, worrying breakdown after coming off prescribed medication.

However, after recovering from what Stapp refers to as his “crisis” or “incident” and being diagnosed as bipolar, he was approached to join Art Of Anarchy as its new singer.

The result is second album The Madness, a more muscular, strident effort than their debut, with Stapp's distinctive singing a vehicle for a deeply personal, candid memoir of his breakdown, illness and salvation through the likes of Changed Man and No Surrender. Here he explains how this opportunity came about to help him find closure.

How did you come about joining Art Of Anarchy?

“I wasn't particularly looking to join a band; I was out touring my solo record and was focused on that. When I heard who was in the band, that definitely sparked my interest. The guys asked me if they could come down to where I was living in Boca Raton, Florida. We talked music and ideas and set up a rehearsal studio to jam, share ideas and see if there was any chemistry.

“We did, and I decided right then that it was something that I wanted to do it. What made it so appealing was not only the musicianship and talent, but they're all great, positive, humble guys, with great attitudes.”

Were you at all hesitant about joining a band in a role that was previously Scott Weiland's?

It was almost like Scott Weiland speaking to me from the grave, saying, 'Brother, you need to stay on the straight and narrow or this is what could happen to you.'

“I had some hesitancies, but they had nothing to do with the band's history. My primary hesitancy is that I live a sober life and my sobriety is very important to me, so I wanted to know what I was getting into. I did not, and would not, get involved in a band that was partying, drinking and doing drugs all the time. But after meeting with the guys and sharing my heart they were very supportive. Once it was clarified that we were on the same page, that cleared the way for us to move forward.

“Scott Weiland left the band prior to his death. They had a falling out and never toured. So the way he affected me was in my approach, knowing that these guys had had a relationship go sour, so I wanted to go out of my way to show these guys I was a humble guy, a team player and to give them a positive influence as well – to revive their faith in what it means to be in a band.

“Scott Weiland's life affected me outside his involvement with AOA. God rest his soul, may he rest in peace, and I feel for his wife and children. His life was a reminder to me of where my life was headed if I continued to use alcohol and drugs. Having that reminder that he used to sing in this band was almost like him speaking to me from the grave, saying, 'Brother, you need to stay on the straight and narrow or this is what could happen to you.' That's really impacted me in my desire and drive to stay sober one day at a time.”

Don't Miss

Scott Stapp talks solo tour, Creed and overcoming his demons