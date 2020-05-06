Score a scene from Westworld and win $20,000 worth of Spitfire Audio software

Spitfire Audio has announced a high-class competition that’s being brought to you in collaboration with the creators of HBO bafflethon Westworld. The brief is pretty simple: download and score a scene from Season 3 of the sci-fi epic, and you could be in with a chance of winning more than $20,000 worth of Spitfire Audio software.

As a further incentive, the competition will be judged by a panel comprising not only Ramin Djawadi, who composes the music for Westworld, but also the show’s creators - Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy and Executive Producer J.J. Abrams (yes, the guy from Star Wars) - and the team at Spitfire Audio. So, you’ve got the chance to showcase your talents in front of some genuine Hollywood heavyweights.

The winner of the competition will receive the Spitfire Audio Everything Drive, which contains more than 70 products and 2.5TB of sounds. They’ll also get a prop from the Westworld set and a signed Westworld vinyl soundtrack. HBO will also make a donation on behalf of the winner to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

Five runners-up, meanwhile, will each receive a copy of the Spitfire Symphony Orchestra library and a signed Westworld vinyl soundtrack.

To enter, you first need to download the car chase sequence from Westworld Season 3, Episode 5. Then you can watch the video below, which shows you how to set up your DAW for scoring to picture.

Once you’ve finished your score - you can use any sounds you like - you need to upload it to your YouTube account and tag it with #westworldscoringcompetition2020, and also complete the entry form.