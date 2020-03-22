Save up to 93% on Waves plugin bundles – prices dropped by as much as $3,700

We're all facing a lot more time at home in the coming weeks. Rather than spend the enforced downtime sat in front of Netflix, it could be an opportunity to get creative and finish that track you've been working on, or explore some new sounds or effects for your next composition.

Waves has dropped the price on a load of its massive audio bundles, in some cases slashing by up to 93% (we're looking at you Waves Horizon $3,999 $299).

Elsewhere in the sale you'll find everything from comprehensive tracking, mixing and mastering bundles (Waves Gold $799 $149), Signature packs (Chris Lord-Alge Signature Series $399 $59.99) and tools for guitarists (GTR3 $129 $39.99), all with massive discounts.

There's something for everyone here, and with 56 bundles to choose from and prices starting from as little as $29.99, you're guaranteed to find plugins to help you fill the coming weeks.

A couple of Waves Bundle Blowout highlights