Samantha Fish teams up with Lady Gaga and Sting producer on new album Faster – hear first single Twisted Ambition

Blues / Americana musician Samantha Fish has collaborated with producer Martin Kierszenbaum (Lady Gaga, Sting) on her new album Faster, co-writing eight of the album’s 12 new songs with the musician on what could be her big crossover album. You can see the video for first single Twisted Ambition above.

"The whole record has a theme of taking charge and taking the reins, in a relationship or in life in general,” explains Fish of Faster, due on 10 September. “I really thought that after 2020 I’d end up with a really dismal, bleak album, but instead, we came up with something that’s fun and sexy and so empowering.”

(Image credit: Kevin & King)

Fish added that Twisted Ambition is "about flipping the power structure, the power dynamic, in your life. The world or a personal figure might be putting you down; it's about taking control and owning your life and owning the situation."



The album track Loud also feature a guest spot rapper/singer/songwriter Tech N9ne, who hails from Kansas City like Fish and Kierszenbaum. "He was perfect for ‘Loud,’ which is a song about speaking your truth as loud as you can,” says Fish.



Kierszenbaum also contributed guitar, piano, keyboards, and percussion to the recording in addition to production. The record also features session ace drummer Josh Freese (Guns N’ Roses, Nine Inch Nails, The Replacements) and bassist Diego Navaira of The Last Bandoleros.

Fish has also announced her rescheduled UK tour for January and February 2022. For dates visit samanthafish.com