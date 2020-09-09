"I've been doing a lot of Zoom collaborations… and planning the next album" – Samantha Fish confirmed for The Virtual Guitar Show

Kansas City blues artist Samantha Fish is the latest name to be confirmed for The Virtual Guitar Show running here on MusicRadar 25 and 26 September.

Samantha's exclusive in-depth video chat with us comes at a rare break from the road in her career, and she'll be telling us what she's been working on during her time in lockdown.

"It's been really weird, honestly," Samantha says on her lockdown experience so far. "I haven't had this much time in one spot in a very very long time. I've been on the road… that's kind of how musicians make their money these days. So I've been out doing tour dates for nine, ten years pretty consistently.

"To have this much time off is a little strange. I'm trying to makes the most of it"

"To have this much time off is a little strange. I'm trying to makes the most of it – I've been writing a lot, doing a lot of Zoom collaborations, a little bit of recording. Planning the next thing; I've been planning the next album, trying to stay inspired and make music as much as I can."

