“Sacrilege”: Look Mum No Computer put a MIDI keyboard in a Gibson Les Paul

How do you improve on the design of Gibson’s classic Les Paul? If you’re super-modder Look Mum No Computer, the answer is that you stick a MIDI keyboard inside it.

This unique guitar was created about 10 years ago, when LMNC was in a band that required him to play both guitar and keyboard. Rather than take two instruments to gigs, he figured, why not simply do everything with one?

This was one of LMNC’s first electronic projects and, while Les Paul purists might wince at his unconventional modification, he reasoned that, although it’s “sacrilege”, if you’re going to make a hybrid instrument for performing with, why not base it on a decent guitar?

The instrument looks pretty messy and beaten up these days - it was used extensively at gigs to the point that the neck actually snapped at one point - but it’s still usable.