Roxsyn is an iOS synth that you can play from your guitar with no MIDI involved

Yonac’s Roxsyn is a new iOS synth that you can play using your electric guitar, but it promises to be rather different to ‘guitar-to-MIDI’ instruments that have been released in the past.

There’s no pitch tracking involved here, which Yonac says means no pitch estimation errors, octave glitches or wonky chords. Instead, we’re promised “metamorphic sound generation technology” that retains all the nuance and personality of your guitar playing. Roxsyn responds to vibrato, slides, bends, dynamics and more.

The result, we’re told, is a truly expressive guitar-specific synth that can be played simply by plugging an audio cable into your iOS audio interface of choice.

“Unhappy with cold and temperamental guitar-to-MIDI synths that dominate the market, we developed a completely new approach to guitar synthesis,” says Yonac’s chief engineer Jim Yonac.

“Our all-original technology synthesizes your guitar directly, without the use of MIDI notes. Rescued from being a poor keyboard substitute, your guitar suddenly becomes an integral part of the synth.”

Full specs are below, and you can buy Roxsyn now from the Apple App Store priced at $9.99/£9.99.

Yonac Roxsyn specs