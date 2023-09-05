Watch the Rolling Stones reveal details of their first album of new songs since 2005: "Let me put it this way, you haven't heard the last of Charlie Watts"

The Rolling Stones will follow up last month’s newspaper tease with a full-on web blitz, livestreaming an interview with TV host Jimmy Fallon at lunchtime UK time tomorrow (Wednesday 6 September).

Keith Richards, Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood, all now safely into their 80s , will give the first official details of their first album of original material since 2005 in a livestream from Hackney, East London.

Let me put it this way, you haven't heard the last of Charlie Watts

The album will be the first Stones release since the death of Charlie Watts last year, and feature recordings made by their much-missed drummer before he passed away. "Let me put it this way, you haven't heard the last of Charlie Watts," Keith Richards told the LA times earlier this year.

Their previous release, 2006’s Blue & Lonesome, was a suite of blues covers.

Details are, obviously, thin on the ground this morning, but we do know that the album will also feature Paul McCartney on bass on at least one track, while touring drummer Steve Jordan will also provide the backbeat elsewhere on the LP.

A statement from the band ahead of the livestream says, “Hackney may be at the heart of Hackney Diamonds, but this is a truly global moment we want to share with fans around the world via YouTube.”

The release was teased in a clue-laden local newspaper ad for a fictitious glass repair company last month, which read "Our friendly team promises you satisfaction. When you say gimme shelter we'll fix your shattered windows."

The interview, "talking new album, new music, new era" will Livestream from the Rolling Stones' YouTube channel tomorrow at - ahem - 2.30PM BST / 6.30AM PST / 9.30AM EST / 10.30AM BR / 3.30PM CET / 10.30PM JST / 11.30PM AEST.