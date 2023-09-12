Roland’s TR-8S and TR-6S drum machines get CR-78 and 808 bass instrument sounds added for free

By Ben Rogerson
( Computer Music, Future Music, emusician )
published

These already excellent beatmaking boxes just got even better

Roland’s TR-8S and TR-6S were already pretty flexible rhythmic roosters - both feature emulations of the TR-808, TR-909, TR-707, TR-727 and TR-606 - but full version updates to each machine (3.0 and 2.0 respectively) should enable you to squeeze even more sonic juice out of them.

There are two major additions: an ACB model of the Roland CR-78 CompuRhythm, a much-loved rhythm machine from the 1970s, and a TR-808 chromatic bass instrument so that you can create a ‘tuned’ low end.

The CR-78 emulation offers all the sounds and almost all the presets from the original, along with new patterns and enhanced sound design capabilities that weren’t on the hardware. The 808 bass, meanwhile, enables you to change the pitch of the kick for each step in the sequencer.

Alongside the updates, Roland has also given a bit of love to the TR-Editor, the software application that enables you to control and manage your TR-8S or TR-6S from a PC or Mac. There’s now a compact UI option which frees up space when you’re using the editor alongside other tools on a smaller display.

All the updates are free, and can be downloaded via the Roland website. The Roland TR-8S and TR-6S are available now for $750 and $400.

Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it. 

