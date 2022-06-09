Roland and Dais Records’ new clothing collection celebrates both their anniversaries and the new Juno-X synth

Having previously released a pandemic-friendly loungewear range in 2020, Roland’s Lifestyle arm has now announced another set of ‘threads’, this time created in collaboration with NYC and LA-based label Dais Records.

The new collection celebrates Dais’ 15th and Roland’s 50th anniversaries, while also being designed to showcase the new Juno-X synth. It’s the brainchild of Dais creative director Nathaniel Young, and highlights each company’s founding year and location.

​​“As long-time Roland fans, and with the majority of the Dais roster using Roland instruments, both live and in the studio, we were honoured to connect with the Roland team on an apparel collaboration celebrating the release of the Juno-X,” said Dais co-founder Gibby Miller.

“When we learned that the Dais 15-year celebration coincided with the 50th anniversary of Roland's founding, the partnership grew even more meaningful and special. We are beyond excited to present a collection of pieces that celebrate these milestones, along with our love for their products, and our artists who use them.”

“Roland’s 50th anniversary is a time for our company to reflect and to look ahead to the future,” added Brian Alli, Roland’s vice president of global artist relations and strategic partnerships. “As Roland celebrates, we are also taking the next steps to lay a new path while respecting the innovation and the culture that the people who love our brand have been cultivating for decades. Working together on something entirely new like this is a wonderful way for Dais and Roland to recognize their milestone anniversaries together and to pave the way for new generations of creativity.”