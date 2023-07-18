Roland Bridge Cast owners can now access hundreds of AI-powered royalty-free tracks to use as livestream background music

We discovered last month that Roland is the first company to sign up to using Amadeus Code’s MusicTGA-HR, a new AI-based music generation API, and now we know exactly what it’s using it for. BGM Cast is a curated music service for the Bridge Cast Dual Bus Gaming Mixer, and enables users to choose from a large selection of background music tracks and sound effects for their livestreams.

This is all managed within the Bridge Cast app, and because the music is royalty-free, use of it won’t lead to any copyright strikes on your channels. We’re told that BGM Cast music is generated in a so-called ‘human-in-the-loop’ process, which involves musicians and producers enhancing AI tracks to create “superior results”.

Music is chosen based on moods and genres, and favouriting a track will add it to a playlist. The sound effects, meanwhile, can be assigned to the Bridge Cast hardware’s buttons.

Anyone with a Roland Account can access 36 background music tracks and 16 sound effects, while signing up to at least a Roland Cloud Core membership ($3 a month) unlocks thousands of additional music tracks and hundreds of sound effects. More are set to be added each month.

Find out more on the Roland website.