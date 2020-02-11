Rode’s NT-USB Mini microphone promises “studio-quality” recording in a compact, easy-to-use package

Promising “studio-quality” recording in a compact package, Rode’s NT-USB Mini is a compact USB microphone designed for musicians, podcasters and pretty much anyone else for that matter.

We’re promised a high-quality condenser capsule that can capture vocals, instruments and more, with the built-in pop filter reducing plosives. What’s more, the pickup pattern is said to have been optimised to reduce extraneous noise and keep the focus on what you’re recording.

The NT-USB can be hooked up to your computer or tablet with a single cable, so you can just plug in and go. There’s a “studio-grade” headphone amplifier with volume control, and you can switch-in a zero latency monitoring mode as and when you need it.

The mic comes with a magnetic desk stand, and can also be placed on a studio arm or mic stand. A 360-degree swing mount means that you can position the mic upright, on an angle, sideways or upside down.

Built from steel and reinforced nylon resin, we’re assured that the NT-USB is durable enough to be taken anywhere.