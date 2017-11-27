Rob Papen brings you even bigger SubBoomBass as his low-end synth is updated to version 2

Rob Papen’s chunky SubBoomBass synth has been filling bottom ends for more than eight years now, and now it’s back to shake up your low frequencies once again. Version 2 offers a redesigned interface that’s said to make it easier to control the plugin’s features, many of which are new.

SubBoomBass 2 retains the original’s analogue modelled waveforms, but adds spectrum waveforms, samples and Karplus-Strong string synthesis to the pot, giving you even more tonal options. There’s also an X/Y screen and a pattern mode for running four sequences, while the Bank Manager’s ‘star’ feature makes it easier to find your favourite sounds.

You can download a demo of SubBoomBass 2 now from the Rob Papen website, while the full version costs $99/€99 (existing users can upgrade for $39/€39). It’s available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats.