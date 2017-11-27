More

Rob Papen brings you even bigger SubBoomBass as his low-end synth is updated to version 2

By ()

A new interface and more features

Rob Papen’s chunky SubBoomBass synth has been filling bottom ends for more than eight years now, and now it’s back to shake up your low frequencies once again. Version 2 offers a redesigned interface that’s said to make it easier to control the plugin’s features, many of which are new.

SubBoomBass 2 retains the original’s analogue modelled waveforms, but adds spectrum waveforms, samples and Karplus-Strong string synthesis to the pot, giving you even more tonal options. There’s also an X/Y screen and a pattern mode for running four sequences, while the Bank Manager’s ‘star’ feature makes it easier to find your favourite sounds.

You can download a demo of SubBoomBass 2 now from the Rob Papen website, while the full version costs $99/€99 (existing users can upgrade for $39/€39). It’s available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats.  

Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info