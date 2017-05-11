Rig tour: Venom Prison

Maxon OD808

“I swear by this pedal, including the TS9 - it tightens up your whole tone and adds this little extra edge.”

BBE Sonic Stomp

“I remember watching a studio diary with Erik Rutan (Hate Eternal, Morbid Angel), where he was explaining the combination behind the Maxon OD808 and the BBE Sonic together - the only way of describing this is it brings everything to life and complements your overall tone. So if you’ve found your tone, adding this in front will add that extra you didn’t know existed.”

DigiTech JamMan Solo XT Stereo Looper

“On this pedal I load all the samples that are being used in our live set, and can fire the samples off which a simple stomp. In the future I am thinking of upgrading to the standard JamMan Stereo for ease of switching samples."

TC Electronic Flashback

“This delay pedal has multiple delay settings, which can be good for experimenting with; I have a TonePrint set up, which is used in Abysmal Agony towards the end of the song. The delay is set after my tuner, so in between songs if there isn’t a sample I can maintain constant noise, as I hate that awkward silence when tuning.”

Electro-Harmonix Nano Clone

“This chorus isn’t even mine! I have a friend lending it to me while I find a replacement, as I’m pretty picky when it comes to choosing a pedal - I’m always swapping pedals out for something else. I have my eye on an MXR Analogue Chorus at the moment. However, I need to use this for the intro to Womb Forced Animus with the picking section.”

Boss RV-5

“I was searching for this pedal for quite a while, as you can only buy the RV-6 in shops now, but it didn’t have that shine the RV-5 gives me. Luckily, I managed to score it on a trading site. Anything that's clean or needs ambience in the set, this pedal goes straight on. Settings are normally on modulated, but there is plenty more to experiment with.”

Boss NS-2

“I can’t really say much other than if you’re playing heavy music that you don’t want howling feedback on (although sometimes you do), then just buy a noise gate. When I have the chance I wouldn’t mind testing out the TC Sentry or ISP Decimator.”

TC Electronic PolyTune 2 Noir

“The only reason I have this small fancy tuner is because the last one I owned I had for years and was starting to age badly so I replaced it with this smaller pedal to save room on the board.”

Voodoo Lab Pedal Power 2 Plus

“I have this attached under the board on brackets to tuck away and save space. Having a good power supply for your pedals makes the world of difference. The isolated ground connections keeps all the horrible power noises from coming through and provides a clean power signal to your pedals.”