Rig tour: Skindred

“I don’t think any guitarist sets out to do things digitally and I was old-school with a tube amp with pedals, but just for the effects side of things and having everything this is great.

I was using [Fractal] Axe-FX before and they both sound great but this was just so much easier to program

“So all the effects are being done in the Kemper. I started using them just before this tour. I was using [Fractal] Axe-Fx before and they both sound great but this was just so much easier to program. I programmed the entire set on this thing in less than an hour with all the effects changes, then you can back it up on a USB stick.

“We did a load of stuff on the record that made sense to keep in here rather than having pedals, because in my experience having loads of pedals out is just having more stuff that can go wrong.

“The Kempers send some stereo effects to front of house. So you get the main rhythm guitar from the cab, straight to front of house. Then you’ve got a bunch of effects that go to the cab, a load that go straight to front of house with some weird sounds we captured in the studio that didn’t even have an amp in the equation. Plus, some reverbs and delays that are in time with the songs.

“Our front-of-house guy, John, is a bit of a master so it’s a bit complicated. He’s got about four channels of guitar and then acoustic over the top. So you get main rhythm and then left and right effects. You can do all that with the Kemper, splitting it in a million diff erent ways.

“I prefer the Tom Morello approach of trying not to have too many effects. I use five principal effects and try to push them to see what they can do. Generally, it’s a wah, Whammy and a few delays and EQs. We’ve got a main rhythm sound, which is all Rockerverb and then we’ve got an amp in a box sound, which is a Marshall MS-2 cranked up to oblivion and clipped. If you do that every now and again, when the big amp kicks in, it’s really effective.”