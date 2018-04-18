Skindred’s Mikey Demus: these are the 10 guitarists who blew my mind

When your album’s called Big Tings and the cover depicts a cat in shades and a leather jacket, you’d better damn well deliver - fortunately, Welsh ragga-metal pioneers Skindred are among the most reliable names in heavy music.

Big Tings is rammed with the kind of big-riff swagger that’s sure to get crowds moving come festival season - or, indeed, on the band’s imminent UK tour.

As guitarist and songwriting lynchpin Mikey Demus points out, “We've thrown away the rulebook and pushed ourselves harder than ever to create the biggest, baddest, and most banging songs we could muster.”

Given his penchant for extreme genre-mashing, we were intrigued to see who made the cut on Mikey’s list of key influences - and it sure makes for fascinating reading…

Big Tings is out on 27 April via Napalm Records. Skindred tour the UK this month:

Thurs 19 Norwich, UEA

Fri 20 Southampton, O2 Guildhall

Sat 21 Nottingham, Rock City

Sun 22 Manchester, Academy

Tue 24 Glasgow, O2 ABC

Wed 25 Bristol, O2 Academy

Fri 27 Leeds, O2 Academy

Sat 28 London, O2 Academy, Brixton

Sun 29 Birmingham, O2 Institute