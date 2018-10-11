Rig tour: Ólafur Arnalds’ live setup and the tech behind the Stratus Pianos

Ólafur Arnalds has been refining the Stratus Pianos for his latest album re:member and we managed to hook with him, on stage, to find out more about the tech behind the live setup.

We find out how it all works, the constant tuning schedule required when touring with three acoustic pianos and how much fun it really is to play generative pianos with their very own synced-up light show.

The UK-part of the tour, which has consisted of eight dates, starting out with a sold-out Albert Hall show, has been a roaring success. And it doesn’t stop there, with Arnalds and his five accompanying musicians taking on a relentless schedule of worldwide tour dates that stretch far into 2019.