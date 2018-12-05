Rig tour: Megadeth’s David Ellefson

The Academy of Contemporary Music recently played host to a masterclass from bass titan David Ellefson of Megadeth, and filmed a quick rundown of the great man’s gear, which you can view above.

In the clip, Ellefson outlines his signature Jackson bass, Hartke amp, and every aspect of his rig right down to strings and picks.

While he was at ACM, Ellefson was on hand to perform, as well as share industry tips learned throughout his personal journey through the music business.

The bassist also spoke one-on-one with students, ensuring all questions were answered, and even brought a couple up onstage to perform with him.

If you want to learn more about ACM’s music courses, Open Days are available.