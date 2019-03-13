Rig tour: Marcus King

Jim Dunlop GCB95 Original Cry Baby

“I like things you can find in a pinch, so the original Cry Baby works great. I loved how Johnny Winter used it. Also there’s Frank Zappa, who is like the forefather of the wah-wah. And obviously Jimi Hendrix and Clapton, too… you can’t beat those guys.

“The beautiful thing about these pedals is how you can use them to intensify moments. I might use it in a more funky way or more as an envelope fi lter way for that [Grateful Dead] Jerry Garcia tone.”

Ernie Ball Volume Pedal

“I don’t really use a volume pedal for anything other than a channel muter. It’s either all the way on or all the way off. Occasionally, I might use it for what it was intended, which is to have the full gain of the guitar but slightly backed off. To be honest, while I do have this volume pedal out in front of me, I mainly use my volume knob… that’s the best way to clean up the tone.”

Fender Mirror Image Delay

“I rang my friend who works at Fender in Nashville just to stop by and see the showroom. They had all these pedals there, they’d only just been designed so they weren’t available yet, and he ended up giving me one of each. In the studio, I was using the Fulltone Tape Echo for more warbly and slapback sounds. This pedal felt really close to what I was looking for.

“I don’t use it that often, but I didn’t want to carry around the Tape Echo just yet… maybe it’s something I’ll move to. The delay is in the loop for both amps. You can hear it on most of the Tele stuff like Homesick and Where I’m Headed.”

Ibanez Tube Screamer

“I keep my Tube Screamer on pretty much throughout the whole of my set and use it more like a master volume or an attenuator, so I keep that low and crank the Super as much as I can. It will add just a little kick too, of course! And when I switch to the Telecaster I usually turn the Tube Screamer off .

“Stevie Ray Vaughan was a big hero of mine growing up, but weirdly enough I got into these pedals before I knew how big a part they played in his sound.”

Analog Man Beano Boost

“This was actually a gift to me from my buddy [Black Keys singer/guitarist] Dan Auerbach. I use it very sparingly because it really does its job and gates the hell out of everything. It’s kinda like my self-destruct button, when I want shit to really go off the wall and start controlling feedback, though I’ll usually use it on Welcome Around Here.”

Fulltone Custom Shop Mini Dejavibe

“I honestly don’t know what it is about this pedal… I have just always really liked the sound of it. I always said to myself that I’d never have a proper pedalboard, but I was heading out on tour with Chris Robinson in our band, As The Crow Flies [playing Black Crowes songs], which needed a few different sounds and was why I built it.

“I had something like this in mind for The Black Crowes’ song Halfway To Everywhere - that needed a really good-vibe sound. So I got this one and ended up using it on my next record. Actually, I think I might kick it in at sporadic moments throughout the set.”