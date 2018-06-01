Rig tour: Black Rebel Motorcycle Club

Klon Centaur [in rack]

Peter: “I don’t know if it lives up to the hype, but it’s always on. I can understand if you had just that, a guitar and an amp, that could sound cool. I haven’t done that, I don’t really have the option. I have to see how it reacts to the machines. I’m not using it to its full potential. But our front of house guy was telling me it was the shit, so he went and got one for me, so I had to fuckin’ use it, ha ha! Distortion isn’t ever easy - especially when you’ve got different guitars, pedals and amps reacting with each other.”

Big Joe Distortion

“This pedal, like a few others, came from the fans that come to shows and bring along the pedals that they make! This one, I throw on pretty much everything because it’s a nice little booster.”

DigiTech Whammy

I don’t do solos, but whenever there’s a line on one string I’ll kick this in as an octaver

“I use this on 666 Conducer, anything where it’s just one lick. I don’t do solos, but whenever there’s a line on one string I’ll kick this in as an octaver. It’s good fun for messing around with riffs. There’s a song Rob wrote using the bass version of it called Circus Bazooko and that pedal really inspired the music.”

Xotic SL Overdrive

“I was looking for things that were small, with the least amount of buttons, knobs and little twisty things, which is how I ended up using this. There’s another one at the back of the rack, which I use as a clear boost, this one gives me that extra little bit of distortion. It’s completely random, I use whatever’s in front of me whenever I remember to get around to them. There are a couple of songs with wahs written into them, but most of it is completely random and that’s totally the fun part.”

Jim Dunlop Cry Baby Volume Wah

“Just to kill two birds with one stone! I only use the volume function for one song - all amps are always going at the same time. This sends the signal to only amps one and two for a song called In Like The Rose.”

MXR Carbon Copy

“This delay goes to amp three, which is mostly dry. I give it a bit of delay. I use a Boss DD-3 for the reverse function.”

Electro-Harmonix Freeze

“This almost sounds like a sitar: it basically holds whatever notes you’re playing as you kick it in and it will hold them for you - it freezes your chords. There are a couple of different ways you can use it... I just use it to hold drone notes.”