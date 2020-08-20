Rick Beato recreates Jimmy Page's Led Zeppelin Ramble On acoustic guitar sound

Acoustic guitar tone doesn't get nearly as much attention as electric guitar when it comes to legendary sounds in recording history. But for producers, it's a rabbit hole of detail that's always worth going down.

And Rick Beato proves it with the latest investigation for his Recreating The Sound series; this time focusing the acoustic tone of Jimmy Page's guitar on Led Zeppelin II track Ramble On.

As well as diligent investigation into what Page might have used on the 1969 recording, it's a wonderful insight into the process and possibilities of recording acoustic guitar. And yes, he gets close!