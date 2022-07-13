"It's low end for days" – Gibson announce Rex Brown signature Thunderbird bass

Rex Brown (opens in new tab) is one of the great underrated bass players. He was a crucial force in one of metal's ultimate rhythm sections alongside the late Vinnie Paul in Pantera, and now he's getting some dues with a signature model based on the 1963 Gibson 'Cowbird' Thunderbird he used in the Texas band. But while the tone was a blueprint, this bass guitar features some non-vintage enhancements.

The mahogany body and neck bass features a Hipshot bridge and tuners with a Drop D Xtender so you can kick into the riff from Walk with ease. A pair of Rexbucker T-Bird pickups high output punch.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Gibson ) Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Gibson ) Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Gibson ) Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Gibson ) Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Gibson ) Image 1 of 5

The Rex Brown Thunderbird's master tone control is also equipped with a push/pull switch to select between passive and active mode.

Rex Brown's signature is included on the truss rod cover, his initials are on the pickup covers and there's a doodle by him on the control backplate.

The Rex Brown Signature Thunderbird is available in Ebony priced at $2,799. More info at Gibson (opens in new tab).