"It's low end for days" – Gibson announce Rex Brown signature Thunderbird bass

The active bass is based on the Pantera man's mainstay

Rex Brown (opens in new tab) is one of the great underrated bass players. He was a crucial force in one of metal's ultimate rhythm sections alongside the late Vinnie Paul in Pantera, and now he's getting some dues with a signature model based on the 1963 Gibson 'Cowbird' Thunderbird he used in the Texas band. But while the tone was a blueprint, this bass guitar features some non-vintage enhancements. 

The mahogany body and neck bass features a Hipshot bridge and tuners with a Drop D Xtender so you can kick into the riff from Walk with ease. A pair of Rexbucker T-Bird pickups high output punch. 

(Image credit: Gibson)
The Rex Brown Thunderbird's master tone control is also equipped with a push/pull switch to select between passive and active mode. 

Rex Brown's signature is included on the truss rod cover, his initials are on the pickup covers and there's a doodle by him on the control backplate.

The Rex Brown Signature Thunderbird is available in Ebony priced at $2,799. More info at Gibson (opens in new tab)

