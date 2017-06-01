Review round-up: retro solidbody electric guitars

The electric guitar is not yet 100 years old but already we are forensically scouring its history in search of authentic tone from a bygone era.

Already we’re sighing, “They don’t make ’em like they use to.” But they do.

Take the Danelectro DG67-YL, a banana milkshake yellow electric, its design straight from 1967. With a pair of lipstick pickups and asymmetrical masonite semi-hollow body, it has an oddball quality, unmistakably Dano.

But if you think the Dano’s weird, wait until you see the Hagstrom Retroscape H-II. An aggressively horned double-cut with an arcane switching system and dainty vibrato, the H-II is a real curio that promises an easy ride courtesy of that famed Hagstrom neck profile.

Then there’s the Supro Jamesport. This minimalistic, super-cool electric takes the unique Supro Ozark bevelled body from the 60s, plants one Gold Foil single coil pickup someway past the bridge position, and sounds like a decades-old echo from rock ’n’ roll history.

Rounding out this quartet is the Gretsch Electromatic G5438 Pro Jet; with a swanky gold finish and pearloid pickguard, it’s as handsome a single-cut as you’ll see, and promises ‘that great Gretsch sound’ - a trademarked guarantor of old-school tone.