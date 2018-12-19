Review round-up: mid-priced Strat-style guitars

It’s hard to believe that the Fender Stratocaster is officially an old-age pensioner.

Yes, it was 64 years ago that Leo Fender and his team unveiled the follow up to the Telecaster. The Strat was the result of feedback from Fender customers. In direct contrast to the two-pickup, hardtail, slab-bodied Tele, the punters wanted something with three pickups, a well-designed vibrato unit and a more comfortable contoured chassis.

The Stratocaster has been in constant production since 1954 and it made its presence felt in just about every music genre. It’s the guitar that links Buddy Holly, Jimi Hendrix, Stevie Ray Vaughan and Simon Neil of Biffy Clyro. It’s also the most imitated guitar of all time. Practically every guitar manufacturer has been, ahem, influenced by its key features.

Now, in this group test, the latest incarnation of those original ’54 guitars, the Mexico-made Fender Player Stratocaster, rubs shoulders with three similarly spec’d contenders.

Like the Player Stratocaster, the Indonesia-born G&L Tribute Legacy and China- sourced Sterling By Music Man CT50 Cutlass are descendants of guitars designed by Leo Fender. Meanwhile, the Indonesia-made Chapman ML-1 Traditional sprung forth from the hirsute noggin of Brit guitarist and djent’s outfitter, Rob Chapman. Let’s plug in...