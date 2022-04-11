Retro Cazio: free VST plugin emulates the Casio MT-100 “toy keyboard” from the ‘80s

With a name like Retro Cazio, it probably won’t come as any great surprise to learn that SampleScience’s new free plugin emulates an old-school Casio keyboard. Specifically, we’re talking about the MT-100, a 1983 model that generated its sounds using the NEC D931 chip.

This was very much an entry-level home keyboard, which explains the 20 toy-like sounds that Retro Cazio includes. There’s also a single drum kit, along with a multi-LFO, high-pass/low-pass filter, reverb, glide, an ADSR envelope and a choice of three voice modes (polyphonic, legato and mono).

Retro Cazio runs as a VST/AU plugin on PC and Mac and can be downloaded for free from the SampleScience website.