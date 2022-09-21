Muton dressed as FAM: Reon unveils new synth with Flexible Advanced Multiplier engine

By Ben Rogerson
( Future Music, emusician )
published

The Driftbox developer returns with an intriguing instrument

Japanese developer Reon has unveiled the Muton, a semi-modular synth. This features a sound source based on its Driftbox hardware.

There are three analogue oscillators with oscillator sync, and there’s also a random signal generator. You’ll find a filter, an envelope generator and a delay here, too, all of which are assignable.

The big development, though, appears to be the so-called Flexible Advanced Multiplier (FAM) engine, which provides modulation via three gate generators and three LFO generators. These can all be tempo-synced, and by assigning functions to the six buttons you can use the FAM as a performance tool (by repeatedly hitting the gate or holding an LFO, for example).

Controllers and sound sources can be patched in the patchbay, while rear panel connectivity includes main outputs, oscillator outputs and MIDI.

Designed for creating everything from ambient sounds to “music with a strong sense of phrase,” Muton is on sale in Japan now for ¥97,900. This equates to around $679/€685, though whether Muton will actually get a worldwide release remains to be seen.

Find out more on the Reon (opens in new tab) website.

Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Group Content Manager for MusicRadar, specialising in all things tech. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 20 of which I’ve also spent writing about music technology. 

All-access artist interviews, in-depth gear reviews, essential production tutorials and much more. image
All-access artist interviews, in-depth gear reviews, essential production tutorials and much more.
Get the latest issue now!
More Info