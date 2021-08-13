Renegade Snares goes deep into the history of drum & bass

A new book from Ben Murphy and Carl Loben explores the history, impact and influence of drum & bass, tracing the history of the genre from its roots in soundsystem culture and UK rave through to the present.

Announced for publication on 17th September, the book charts the birth of a genre through interviews with some of the most influential artists and DJs working within the scene, including Goldie, Roni Size, Fabio & Grooverider, Photek and Kemistry.

Surveying iconic drum & bass records, labels and club nights, Renegade Snares also considers the potential pitfalls of whitewashing a genre that's fundamentally rooted in Black music and culture.

Carl Loben is the current editor-in-chief of DJ Mag, a position which Ben Murphy also used to hold.

Speaking about the forthcoming book, producer and DJ Goldie remarked: ""This book is the truth. No holds barred, it lays it down as it is, and shows with concise clarity the tribalism within this beautiful drum & bass culture. This is definitive for me."

Renegade Snares will be published in September by Jawbone Press.