Remix Grimes and get a $25 Native Instruments voucher and free samples

If you’re looking for a music production project to take on, you could do worse than take up Native Instruments’ challenge to remix Grimes’ new single You’ll Miss Me When I’m Not Around.

Not only will this give you a creative outlet, but everyone who uploads a remix to Metapop, NI’s community platform, will get a $25 Native Instruments voucher and a month’s worth of free samples and loops from Sounds.com .

As a further incentive, NI is also giving away some bigger prizes. Selected at random, one lucky participant will get all newly-released software from Native Instruments for the next year; five will receive NI hardware including Maschine Mk3 and Komplete Kontrol S49; and each week there will be a chance to receive a copy of Komplete 12.