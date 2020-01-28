Reed Mullin, Corrosion Of Conformity drummer, dead at 53

Corrosion Of Conformity have confirmed the death of drummer Reed Mullin, in a post on social media.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to a friend, a brother and pioneer," reads the statement. "Reed you are love and always will be. Let's all take a minute…”

William Reed Mullin was born in 1966, and formed Corrosion Of Conformity with school friend and guitarist Wood Weatherman and bass player Mike Dean at the age of 16.

Following the departure of vocalist Eric Eycke after the band's successful debut LP, Eye For An Eye, Corrosion Of Conformity continued as a three-piece with Mullin and Dean sharing vocal duties on follow-up Animosity.

Mullin played on four more COC albums, before departing the band for the first time in 2001. In 2010, he rejoined, and featured on three more albums, Corrosion of Conformity, IX and No Cross No Crown.

Mullin suffered a seizure on tour with the band in 2012 and was forced to finally leave Corrosion Of Conformity's 2016 tour with Clutch and Lamb Of God after suffering an alcohol-related seizure.

The cause of Mullin’s death has not been made public.

Tributes have started to pour in on social media.

