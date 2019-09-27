Red Witch unveils the Synthotron II analogue guitar synthesiser

Red Witch Pedals has updated the all-analogue Synthotron guitar synthesiser promising a better, faster, stronger effects pedal, which really translates as faster tracking, more range, and more stable performance.

The Synthotron II has dual analogue synth oscillators, each with level, decay and octave switching – up to two octaves or down one. There is amplitude modulation, an envelope filter and a sample hold section, too.

The pedal has two footswitches, one each for the synth and envelope sides of the effect, which can be run independently of each other, and, overall, it looks like the Synthotron II should be both straightforward to dial in madness, and also capable of such extreme sonic madness that it will test the imagination as to how you use it in your compositions.

The Synthotron II is true-bypass, takes 9VDC and is available now for $199.99 (£165, €180 approx).

See Red Witch for more details (and to order this crazy beast).

And because pedals such as this really defy language in conveying what they do, check out the demo video below.