Red Hot Chili Peppers announce global tour

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have confirmed dates for a 2022 global tour, taking in dates in the US and Europe.

DON'T MISS (Image credit: What Is This? / YouTube ) 1979 recording featuring original Red Hot Chili Peppers Flea, Hillel Slovak and Jack Irons unearthed by Alain Johannes

The intercontinental jaunt kicks off in Spain in June next year, before stops including London, Paris, Dublin, Los Angeles, Chicago and New York. The tour will wrap in Arlington in September 2022.

The tour sees the live return of John Frusciante, and we're promised a mix of 'career-spanning' hits and new material from their forthcoming, unnamed album; something for fans to look forward to if Rick Rubin's recent emotional reaction to the reunited foursome is any indication.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, 15 October 15 at RedHotChiliPeppers.com. Presales begin on 9 October in the US and the 13th in Europe.

When and where are the Red Hot Chili Peppers touring?

Europe

Sat Jun 04 – Seville, Spain – Estadio La Cartuja De Sevilla

Tue Jun 07 – Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olimpic

Fri Jun 10 – Nijmegen, Netherlands – Goffertpark

Wed Jun 15 – Budapest, Hungary - Puskas Stadium

Sat Jun 18 – Firenze, Italy – Firenze Rocks (festival date)

Wed Jun 22 – Manchester, UK – Emirates Old Trafford

Sat Jun 25 – London, UK – London Stadium

Wed Jun 29 – Dublin, Ireland – Marlay Park

Fri Jul 01 – Glasgow, UK – Bellahouston Park

Sun Jul 03 – Leuven, Belgium – Rock Werchter (festival date)

Tue Jul 05 – Cologne, Germany – RheinEnergieStadium

Fri Jul 08 – Paris, France – Stade de France

Tue Jul 12 – Hamburg, Germany – Volksparkstadion

North America

Sat Jul 23 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High

Wed Jul 27 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park

Fri Jul 29 – Santa Clara, CA – Levi's Stadium

Sun Jul 31 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

Wed Aug 03 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park

Sat Aug 06 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Wed Aug 10 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park

Fri Aug 12 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

Sun Aug 14 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park

Wed Aug 17 – E. Rutherford, NJ – Metlife Stadium

Fri Aug 19 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

Sun Aug 21 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Tue Aug 30 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

Thu Sep 01 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium

Sat Sep 03 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park

Thu Sep 08 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park

Sat Sep 10 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park# (on sale date TBA)

Thu Sep 15 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium

Sun Sep 18 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field