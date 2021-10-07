Red Hot Chili Peppers announce global tour

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have confirmed dates for a 2022 global tour, taking in dates in the US and Europe.
The intercontinental jaunt kicks off in Spain in June next year, before stops including London, Paris, Dublin, Los Angeles, Chicago and New York. The tour will wrap in Arlington in September 2022.
The tour sees the live return of John Frusciante, and we're promised a mix of 'career-spanning' hits and new material from their forthcoming, unnamed album; something for fans to look forward to if Rick Rubin's recent emotional reaction to the reunited foursome is any indication.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, 15 October 15 at RedHotChiliPeppers.com. Presales begin on 9 October in the US and the 13th in Europe.
When and where are the Red Hot Chili Peppers touring?
Europe
Sat Jun 04 – Seville, Spain – Estadio La Cartuja De Sevilla
Tue Jun 07 – Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olimpic
Fri Jun 10 – Nijmegen, Netherlands – Goffertpark
Wed Jun 15 – Budapest, Hungary - Puskas Stadium
Sat Jun 18 – Firenze, Italy – Firenze Rocks (festival date)
Wed Jun 22 – Manchester, UK – Emirates Old Trafford
Sat Jun 25 – London, UK – London Stadium
Wed Jun 29 – Dublin, Ireland – Marlay Park
Fri Jul 01 – Glasgow, UK – Bellahouston Park
Sun Jul 03 – Leuven, Belgium – Rock Werchter (festival date)
Tue Jul 05 – Cologne, Germany – RheinEnergieStadium
Fri Jul 08 – Paris, France – Stade de France
Tue Jul 12 – Hamburg, Germany – Volksparkstadion
North America
Sat Jul 23 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High
Wed Jul 27 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park
Fri Jul 29 – Santa Clara, CA – Levi's Stadium
Sun Jul 31 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
Wed Aug 03 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park
Sat Aug 06 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
Wed Aug 10 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park
Fri Aug 12 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium
Sun Aug 14 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park
Wed Aug 17 – E. Rutherford, NJ – Metlife Stadium
Fri Aug 19 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
Sun Aug 21 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
Tue Aug 30 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium
Thu Sep 01 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium
Sat Sep 03 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park
Thu Sep 08 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park
Sat Sep 10 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park# (on sale date TBA)
Thu Sep 15 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium
Sun Sep 18 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field